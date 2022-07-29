Two Rock Island suspects face charges after police say a fight that involved a sword and a gun broke out during at drug deal on Brady Street, Davenport.

Denis Arslanovic, 34, faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and going armed with intent.

Clayton Price, 21, faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.

Denis Arslanovic (L) and Clayton Price (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

The early-morning incident on Friday

Shortly before 2:45 a.m. Friday, Davenport Police responded to The Salvation Army, 4001 Brady St., for a possible gunfire incident, arrest affidavits say.

Price was present at the scene. Police say he conspired to purchase an undetermined amount of powder cocaine from Arslanovic, who was found to be in possession of 10.1 grams of cocaine during this incident, arrest affidavits say.

Arslanovic met with several occupants of a red 2016 Volkswagen sedan in the parking lot, with the intent to sell the occupants cocaine, affidavits say. During the transaction, Price and Arslanovic got into a verbal altercation that later turned physical.

Arslanovic saw a firearm near one of the occupants inside the Volkswagen. He retreated back to his vehicle, a maroon Buick Rendezvous, and took a sword from the trunk. Arslanovic, who later admitted the sword belonged to him, approached the occupants of the Volkswagen with the sword, affidavits say.

Price fired a gun during the altercation inside a motor vehicle, striking the glove box on the passenger side as both parties fought over the firearm, affidavits say.

There were two other occupants in the car during the entire encounter, affidavits say.

Price, while being in possession of the firearm, was under the influence of alcohol, affidavits say. He “had bloodshot watery eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person,” affidavits say.

Two clear bags of cocaine belonging to Arslanovic were found at the scene. One bag, containing 9.3 grams was in the visor in the front driver’sseat of the Buick. The second, containing .8 grams, was located in the Volkswagen. The total weight of the bags is 10.1 grams. arrest affidavits say.

In addition, a clear methamphetamine pipe with burnt residue was located in the driver’s door of the Buick. Arslanovic admitted the meth pipe belonged to him.

“Witnesses inside the Volkswagen observed (Arslanovic) possess and approach the Volkswagen with the intent to sell cocaine,” affidavits say.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Price said he had several drinks at a bar before the incident, affidavits say.

Price was released on bond. Arslanovic, who has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 5, is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail.