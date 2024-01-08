A 36-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police allege he led a pursuit in a stolen Jeep before officers used a Taser on him late Sunday.

Eugene Hoefer faces felony charges of eluding – speed over 25 mph over the speed limit, and second-degree theft; along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – second offense; and a serious misdemeanor charge of driving while a license is denied or revoked, court records show.

Eugene Hoefer (Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, an Iowa State Trooper was notified that Davenport Police had identified a stolen Jeep SUV and, after a traffic stop, the driver took off. according to arrest affidavits.

Davenport Officers last saw the Jeep near the area of Harrison and 14th streets, affidavits show.

The Iowa State Trooper saw the Jeep head west on River Drive. The trooper, with emergency lights and siren activated on a cruiser, tried to stop the Jeep, which kept going.

“The Jeep began (to head) eastbound on Rockingham (Road) at speeds in excess of 70 mph before both front tires deflated and the vehicle slowed quickly,” the trooper alleges in affidavits.

“(Hoefer) then clumsily pulled to the rear of an apartment complex where the Jeep was boxed in by (Davenport Police Department) cruisers and mine,” the trooper says in affidavits.

Hoefer tried to walk away from the SUV, “screaming at officers to shoot him,” the trooper alleges in affidavits, which show a Davenport Police Officer used a Taser on Hoefer, who then was “taken into custody without issue.”

In affidavits, the trooper alleges Hoefer “smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot water eyes, slurred speech and impaired balance.”

Hoefer was read his Miranda Rights and, “when questioned about the alcohol use he claimed he had not been drinking and then pretended to pass out so he did not need to continue to speak with me,” the trooper alleges in affidavits. ]

After being cleared by a medic, Hoefer was transported to Scott County Jail by Davenport Police. At one point, affidavits show, Hoefer “became aggressive toward jail staff and was immediately put into a cell.”

Hoefer is being held in Scott County Jail on a total $6,000 cash-only bond. He is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 18 in Scott County Court.