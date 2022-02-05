A 31-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he is a suspect in a stabbing and possible gunfire incident early Saturday.

Benjamin Marshall faces Class D felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and willful injury, as well as aggravated misdemeanor charges of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, court records say.

Shortly before 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to the 1500 block of West 13th Street for a disturbance and possible shots fired, arrest affidavits say.

The incident according to arrest affidavits

Marshall, who was driving a gray Nissan Altima, was stopped by officers in an alley in the 1400 block of West Seventh Street. The registered owner said Marshall did not have permission to drive it.

In between the driver’s door and the driver’s seat was a silver Remington pump-action 12 gauge shotgun. A victim said Marshall had a gun at the front door of his residence.

A victim with a cut on his left bicep said Marshall had stabbed him with a knife.

Marshall had a black folding pocket knife police say was used “in the commission of a crime.”

Marshall, held on $2,500 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 15 in Scott County Court.