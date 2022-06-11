A 28-year-old Clinton man is behind bars after police and witnesses say he stabbed another man in the head with a knife.

Christopher Rife faces a felony charge of attempted murder; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury – first offense, court records say.

On Wednesday, June 8, Clinton Police responded to the 700 block of Park Place in reference to a subject who was stabbed in the head, arrest affidavits say.

A witness reported that a man was stabbed by Rife. Officers spoke with the victim at Mercy One Emergency Department, where the victim said Rife had stabbed him, affidavits say.

The victim, still with a knife in his skull, was transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City, for advanced neurological care, affidavits say.

Officers noted a laceration to the victim’s nose and that the knife was still stuck in the man’s skull at the time of transport. Officers also noted the handle had been broken off the knife, affidavits say.

Also on June 8, Clinton Police responded to the 500 block of 6th Avenue South in reference to a domestic assault that took place on the 700 block of Park Place, Clinton.

A woman victim reported Rife came to her residence during the morning hours of June 8, and they argued.

She said Rife forced his way in, breaking the front door, and ultimately gained access through a side door. She told officers that Rife took her phone while she was attempting to call police.

She removed the children from the residence and went to put them into a vehicle to leave the residence. She tried to go back into the residence when Rife grabbed her by her shirt, causing the shirt to rip.

Officers saw injuries on her left side.

During an interview with a detective at Clinton Police Department, Rife said he spent the night with his children’s mother on the evening of June 7. Rife said he left the residence at around 9:30 a.m. after he and the woman had a disagreement, affidavits say.

“Christopher denied there being any physical encounters during the disagreement and denied any knowledge of a violent encounter with another male subject at (the address,)” affidavits say.

On June 8 about 4 p.m., Clinton Police conducted a search warrant on the 100 block of Fayette Street in reference to an ongoing investigation and the odor of marijuana coming from the residence, affidavits say.

As a result of the search warrant, officers located, in the downstairs bedroom a clear glass jar with a green leafy substance thought to be marijuana inside.

Rife was subsequently arrested and was transported to Clinton County Jail, where he is being held on $250,000 bond. He is set for a preliminary hearing June 17 in Clinton County Court.