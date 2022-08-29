A 55-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after police say tried to take a victim’s cell phone and used scissors as a threat.

Debra Miller faces a charge of first-degree robbery, court records say.

On Sunday, shortly after 12:30 a.m., Davenport Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Main Street in reference to a robbery, an arrest affidavit says.

Miller and a victim were in the area of the 1600 block of North Harrison Street. The victim gave permission to Miller to borrow her cell phone to make a phone call. Once Miller was finished with the phone call, the victim asked for the cell phone back, but Miller would not return it, according to the affidavit.

The victim reached for the cell phone when Miller refused, causing a physical altercation, the affidavit says.

Miller was able to break free from the victim with the cell phone when Miller armed herself with a pair of scissors. Miller, while armed with the scissors, made a threatening statement toward the victim, the affidavit says.

Miller then took off with the victim’s cell phone, the affidavit says.

Miller, who is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 7 in Scott County Court.

First-degree robbery is a Class B felony that generally carries a sentence of up to 25 years.