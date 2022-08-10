A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he drove away from an assault with a victim clinging to the vehicle.

Gordon Skinner faces a charge of first-degree robbery, court documents say.

On Monday Dec. 30, 2019, shortly before 6 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the area of Kimberly Road and Fairmount in reference to a woman lying injured in the street, an arrest affidavit says.

“It appeared she fell off of a vehicle,” the affidavit says.

Skinner and a co-defendant physically assaulted her, the affidavit says. “Witnesses advised they were attempting to take the purse of the victim while assaulting her,” the affidavit says.

The victim was supposed to have a large amount of money on that day, the affidavit says.

When Skinner and the other suspect tried to take off, the woman tried to stop them by placing herself on the rear of the 2007 Pontiac sedan Skinner was driving. Skinner drove off and witnesses saw him make “evasive swerving movements” in an attempt to get the victim off of the vehicle, the affidavit says.

The woman fell from the vehicle near the 3600 block of West Kimberly Road and suffered a serious head injury, the affidavit says.

She was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals where she required surgery, the affidavit says.

Skinner, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 19 in Scott County Court.

First-degree robbery is a Class B felony with a sentence of up to 25 years.