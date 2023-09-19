A 46-year-old Princeton man is in custody after law enforcement officials allege he stole thousands from his father’s bank account, court documents say.

Richard Neese Jr., who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of financial exploitation of an older individual and second-degree theft, according to Scott County Court documents.

Richard Neese Jr. (Scott County Jail)

Between April and July, 2023, Neese had control over his 68-year-old father’s bank account while his father was incapacitated after suffering a stroke, arrest affidavits show.

“Neese did use his father’s Social Security Income (SSI) to provide for himself” without his father

being able to consent or refuse the use of these funds, officials allege in affidavits.

In arrest affidavits, law enforcement officials allege Neese drove the bank account to a negative balance several times and had his father’s account charged overdraft fees.

“Neese made approximately $4,121.75 worth of purchases from various vendors and an additional $2,075 worth of cash withdrawals from bank locations,” law enforcement officials allege in court documents.

Neese, who was being held on $10,000 bond Tuesday in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 29 in Scott County Court.