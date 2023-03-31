Two employees of Henry Hill Correctional Center suffered injuries in an attack by an offender on Friday, according to a news release from AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) Council 31.

Both women required hospital treatment, the release says.

A sergeant and an officer suspected the offender was passing contraband and directed him to stop. He responded violently, repeatedly punching and striking them about the head and face, according to the release.

The release shows the sergeant suffered an apparent broken nose and large welts across her forehead. The officer was struck in her ear and has lesser apparent injuries, according to the release.

According to the release, AFSCME Local 1274 President James Stickel is visiting the employees at the hospital. The facility has been placed on a Level 1 lock-down.

“This violent assault on AFSCME members just doing their jobs underscores the daily threats that employees face in Illinois prisons,” AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch said. “The Department of Corrections must act urgently to reduce those threats by hiring adequate staff and by restoring consistent disciplinary measures with meaningful repercussions when offender standards of behavior are not met.”

Located in Galesburg, Hill Correctional Center is a medium-security prison that currently houses more than 1,500 men.