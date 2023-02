“I can assure you I will not set foot in this court system again.”

That was the promise of a 51-year-old Davenport landlord who was sentenced to three years of probation Friday in Scott County Court.

William Maylone (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Earlier, the Iowa Finance Authority said William Maylone and a co-defendant falsified information and illegally received more than $12,000 in COVID-19-related rental-assistance funds. Maylone at first faced a felony charge of first-degree fraudulent practice, court records say. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree fraudulent practice.

He appeared with his attorney, who said Maylone has undergone drug treatment and is set to begin a new job on Monday,.

“I’m sorry about my behavior and how it started,” Maylone told the judge, adding his problems started with a death in his family. Then “I started accepting drugs for rent, and I started taking them,” he said.

“I am a decent person,” he told Judge Henry Latham. “I can assure you I will not set foot in this court system again.”

He thanked Latham, who ordered him to pay back $12,450 “joint and several” with the co-defendant to the Iowa Finance Authority, continue substance abuse treatment and maintain employment.

Carrie Ann Kephart (photo: Scott County Jail)

Carrie Ann Kephart, 49, of Davenport, also is accused in the case. She has pleaded not guilty, and is tentatively set for a trial March 27, court records show.

The COVID-19 rental assistance program

The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) administers a program that helps income-eligible renters who are at risk of eviction because of involuntary loss of income because of COVID-19. The tenant and landlord each are responsible to complete their own separate applications/verifications and provide support in documentation through a web-based portal, an arrest affidavit says.

The tenant and landlord each digitally sign and date a certification to verify all information provided is true and correct and acknowledges it is a criminal offense to make a false statement in writing to get the money. Applications are reviewed to determine whether the program’s qualifications are met and, if approved, funds are deposited directly into the landlord’s bank account to assist with the tenant’s rent, the affidavit says.

The chain of events

On Aug. 31, 2020

The IFA received an eviction and foreclosure prevention program (EFPP) application for “L.P.” LP’s application indicated that on March 28, 2020, one or more of his household members had experienced a documented, involuntary loss of income because of COVID-19. L.P.’s application attested that the 1500 block of Fulton Court, Davenport, is his household’s primary residence and because of the loss of income the household could not pay their monthly rent of $800 for August, September, October, and November 2020. On Sept. 2, 2020, payment of $3,200 was issued to Kephart, the landlord, the affidavit says.

A subsequent investigation during the months EFPP was requested/paid revealed L.P. was not living on Fulton Court because he was incarcerated in Texas. Furthermore, Maylone and Kephart evicted L. P. from this residence on June 30, 2020, through the Scott County District Court, the affidavit says.

On Sept. 7, 2020

The IFA received an EFPP application for “S. M.” The application indicated that on April 6, 2020, one or more of his household members had experienced a documented, involuntary loss of income because of COVID-19, and the household could not pay the $800 rent for June, July, August and September 2020. On Sept. 7, 2020, payment of $3,200 was issued to Kephart, the landlord, the affidavit says.

An investigation revealed S. M.’s Social Security number and date of birth on the application are invalid. He was born in 2008 and lives with his parents, Kephart and Maylone. “Furthermore, the residence was only owned by (the co-defendant) until 7/31/2020, as it was acquired via a Tax Sale Deed by FFG Partners LLC 179,” the affidavit says.

On Oct. 5, 2020

The IFA received an application for “F. C.” indicating on April 7, 2020, one or more of his household members on the 2200 block of Farnam Street, Davenport, were unable to pay $825 in rent for August, September, October, and November 2020 because of a documented, involuntary loss of income because of COVID-19. On Oct. 5, 2020, $3,200 was issued to Kephart, the landlord. F.C. no longer lived at that address and Maylone no longer owned the property. Maylone owned the property only until July 31, 2020, as it was acquired via a Tax Sale Deed by FFG Partners LLC 179, the affidavit says.

On Oct. 19, 2020

The IFA received an EFPP application for “B. D.,” whose application indicated that on April 4, 2020, one or more of his household members had experienced a documented, involuntary loss of income because of COVID-19. The application attests that B. D. lived on the 2600 block of Long Hollow Road, Dorchester, Iowa, and that one or more members of the household could not pay the monthly rent of $950 for August, September, and October 2020. On Oct. 28, 2020, $2,850 was issued to Kephart, the landlord. The property actually is owned by Kephart’s father, “who knew nothing about this application,” the affidavit says. Additionally, B. D. never lived at the residence “and this is a fictitious application,” the affidavit says.

“As a result of the falsified information, provided on the aforementioned applications, William Maylone deceived the Iowa Finance Authority who in turn unwittingly paid out $12,450 in COVID-19-related assistance funds,” the affidavit says.