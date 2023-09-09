A vehicle pursuit ended about 8 p.m. Saturday with a rolling roadblock on the Centennial Bridge.

In the video, you can see a car surrounded by squad cars. We saw Iowa State Troopers, Rock Island and Davenport Police cars on the Centennial Bridge.

Police radio traffic indicates the chase began on Interstate 280 when an Iowa State Trooper tried to pull a driver over for a traffic violation.

We do not know whether anyone is in custody or faces charges in connection with the incident, but we will remain in contact with law enforcement to provide details as soon as they become available.