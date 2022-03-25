The license of a Davenport attorney has been suspended, according to the Illinois Supreme Court’s Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission (ARDC).

Lori Jo Kieffer was licensed in Illinois in 2001 and in Iowa in 2002, according to a summary. Earlier, the Supreme Court of Iowa suspended her with no possibility for reinstatement for one year.

While she represented a client in a criminal matter, she falsified her client’s signature on a written arraignment form and then made misrepresentations to the court about what she had done, the summary says.

The Supreme Court of Illinois has imposed reciprocal discipline and suspended her for one year and until further order of the court.

A suspension until further order of the court is an indefinite suspension that requires the suspended lawyer to petition for reinstatement after the fixed period of suspension ends. Reinstatement is not automatic and must be allowed by the Supreme Court of Illinois after a hearing before the ARDC Hearing Board, the summary says.