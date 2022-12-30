Crime was a hot topic of discussion in the Quad-Cities in 2022. Here are 12 stories www.ourquadcities.com readers shared and talked about on social media over the last year:
January – Police: Suspect had loaded gun, drugs, more than $50,000 in cash
February – Suspect drove wrong way on I-74, hit squad car head-on
March – Police: Suspect in stolen Lexus yelled ‘I’m drunk’
April – Police: Sisters left 86-year-old mother on floor without food, water
May – Suspect led Bettendorf chase, hit retaining wall, ran, early Tuesday
June – Police: Suspect stole mini-bike, four-wheeler, go kart from store
July – Casey’s employee stole lottery tickets while she was at work
August – Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
September – Police: Suspect arrested after toddler dies from Fentanyl intoxication
October – Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
November – Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
December – Suspect hid in dentists’ office with patients present, police allege