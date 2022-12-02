A 27-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for weapon-related charges.

Darion Daquan Gardner was sentenced Tuesday to 450 months, or 37 1/2 years, in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, a news release says.

The sentence was imposed consecutively to two previous federal sentences Gardner is currently serving. After his imprisonment, Gardner was ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

Gardner pleaded guilty in July 2022. In 2016 and 2017, as a member of Savage Life Boys (SLB), a Davenport-based street gang, Gardner was involved in multiple shootings, including an incident at a dice game in December 2016, and at the Hotel Davenport in February 2017, the release says.

On Dec. 16, 2016, Gardner and other SLB members robbed and physically assaulted another man, including pistol-whipping him, authorities allege. SLB members also shot at the man’s vehicle as the man and an associate fled the area, according to the release.

According to the release, on Feb. 12, 2017, at a concert at the Hotel Davenport, Gardner and several other SLB members started a physical altercation with an individual they believed had disrespected their gang. During the altercation, Gardner fired several shots, striking and killing one man and striking and injuring another.

Gardner committed these acts with the intent to maintain or increase his position in the gang, law enforcement alleges, according to the news release.

“This dedicated and long-term investigation highlights our commitment with local law enforcement to combating violent crime,” U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal said. “The families and friends of the victims in this investigation continue to feel the pain that acts of gun violence can inflict. We will continue to pursue every available law enforcement tool and partnership toward the common goal of community safety.”

“We are incredibly proud of the collaborative efforts and dedication and persistence to bring closure for the victims and justice for those responsible in the 2017 homicide and several other shootings,” said Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel. “This case is a great example of the incredible partnership the Davenport Police Department has with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and their commitment to justice for our community and the victims of violent crime.”

The Peoria, Illinois, Police Department assisted in the investigation.