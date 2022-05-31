A Quad City Area inmate failed to report back from her work release program.

Samantha Ann May, convicted of first-degree burglary in Muscatine County, failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Facility as required the morning of Sunday, May 29. May is described as a 29-year-old white female, 5’3″ and 140 pounds. She was admitted to the work release facility on May 25.



Anyone with information on May’s whereabouts should contact local police.



For more information on the state’s work release program, click here.