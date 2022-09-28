Mayors and police chiefs from the Quad Cities asked for help fighting violent crime in Washington D.C on Wednesday.

The mayors of Rock Island, Davenport and Moline along with some local police chiefs met with U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin of Illinois about gun violence specifically.

They explained the importance of sharing information among federal, state and local agencies throughout the Quad Cities.

Senator Durbin says the meeting reaffirmed his commitment to making communities safer.