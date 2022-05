Rodricco Radell Parks Jr., convicted of assault with weapon and other charges in Scott County, failed to report to the Davenport Work Release/OWI Center as required May 17.

Parks is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6’1″ and 184 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on March 30, 2022. Anyone with information on Parks’s whereabouts should contact local police.

For more information on the state’s work release program, click here.