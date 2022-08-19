A Moline man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child.

Brian P. Kelly, 43, was sentenced August 16 to 240 months of imprisonment for sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography, along with a lifetime term of supervised release. Kelly was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,000. According to a release, Kelly pleaded guilty to the charges in April 2021.

The investigation was conducted by the Moline Police Department and the United States Secret Service. The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.