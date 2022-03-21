A Bettendorf man has received 50 years in federal prison for child pornography charges.

Justin Treanton, 37, was sentenced February 28 to 30 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography and 20 years in prison for the possession of child pornography, with the sentences running consecutively for a total of 50 years in federal prison. The case came to light after Treanton sent child pornography, which he had produced, to an undercover police officer in New Zealand. The material was traced back to Treanton in Bettendorf. When law enforcement executed a search warrant on Treanton’s cell phone, they located other images, including violence.

After serving his prison sentence, Treanton will be under federal supervised release for the rest of his life and required to register as a sex offender. The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Bettendorf Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

This case was prosecuted as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Anyone with knowledge of a child being sexually abused can call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.