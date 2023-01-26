A 35-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for a firearms charge, according to a news release.

Derik Ashley Otero was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. After his prison term, Otero will serve a three-year term of supervised release.

According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, in June 2020, the

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a wanted person in possession of a

firearm in an Oxford home. Officers found Otero, a convicted felon, in that home with a stolen Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun with an extended magazine. He tried to conceal the firearm in the air vent of the bathroom, the release says.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

