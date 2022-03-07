Robert McIntosh has an eBay vintage shop where he sells things he buys or trades with people in Facebook groups.

He bought a speaker for $150 from a member of the group earlier this week. McIntosh says that same day, the man he bought the speaker from told him he had another speaker for sale.

When McIntosh came by to deliver the “speaker,” the man took his $150 cash, pushed McIntosh down and ran away.

When McIntosh opened the box, it was full of bricks.

“He handed me a 15-pound box of bricks. It took me a second to get up, so by the time I got up he was already in the car and the car takes off,” said McIntosh.

McIntosh is not the first victim of an online scam, according to East Moline Police

“We’ve seen cases over the years where they meet up with somebody to sell an item, and sometimes it’s a set-up to basically where they plan on grabbing the item and running,” said East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey.

Quad-City police have designated “safe zones” in their parking lots for people to meet up and safely exchange products. There is one, for example, at the Rock Island Police Station.

Other options to consider when making an in-person exchange is to bring someone else with you and research the seller.

As always, if you feel unsafe in the situation you can always leave, police advise.