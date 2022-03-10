A 44-year-old Moline man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted enticement of a minor and soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a minor.

Sentencing for Mark Eugene Downing has been scheduled for July 19 at the U.S. Courthouse in Davenport, a news release says.

In court before Chief U.S. District Judge Darrow, Downing admitted he planned to sexually abuse an 11-year-old child and had solicited nude photos of the child, the release says.

During the hearing, the government stated Downing was arrested after he attempted to meet the child for sexual activity while in possession of methamphetamine and alcohol. Downing previously had solicited nude photos and videos of the minor through the internet, the release says.

Downing remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing. He faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years and up to life imprisonment, at least five years and up to a life term of supervised release, and up to a $500,000 fine, the release says.

Moline Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and arose via a tip from the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Assistant U.S.

Attorney Jennifer Mathew is representing the government in the prosecution. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), to marshal federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit here.