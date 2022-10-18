Thirty-two years ago, the disappearance of a Moline man became what is now one of the most high-profile, longest-running missing-persons cases in the Quad Cities.

Jerry Wolking Sr. left his girlfriend’s house the night of Oct. 18, 1990. The John Deere Harvester Works employee remains missing and has not been seen to this day.

Investigators think Jerry was struck by his own truck – that someone used the 1988 Suburban and hit him with it, leaving him with fatal injuries.

Law enforcement thinks the suspect, whom they believe is deceased, may have placed Jerry’s body in the back of the vehicle and dumped his body. And the suspect may not have worked alone.

At first, Jerry’s truck was missing, too, but it was found a few days later at the Quad Cities International Airport. it was damaged and covered in mud.

Jerry’s body may be near the Poplar Grove Addition in Moline, east of the area now known as the Green Valley Sports Complex.

A memorial service was held many years ago, and a stone was placed at National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal in Jerry’s memory.

If you can provide any clues to give Jerry’s family peace, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.