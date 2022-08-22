A Davenport man has been sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery,.

Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, was sentenced August 18 to 65 months in prison for bank robbery. Following his imprisonment, Turner will serve three years of supervised release.

On June 16, 2021, Davenport police officers were called to the Ascentra Credit Union for a reported bank robbery. According to a release, Turner passed a note to a teller requesting that they “put all the money on the counter.” The teller gave Turner $1,155. Officers found Turner nearby, and he admitted to robbing the credit union. Turner pleaded guilty to the charge on February 22.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.