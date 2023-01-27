A Davenport man was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison.

Keith “Sweat” Deshon Euring, Sr., 54, was sentenced January 25 for sex trafficking of a minor and distribution of marijuana to a person under age 21. Euring was found guilty of the offenses following a jury trial in September 2022. Following his prison term, Euring was ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa:

On November 6, 2018, a missing persons report was filed at the Bettendorf Police Department regarding a minor victim. The investigation revealed that Euring had taken the minor victim to Chicago, Illinois for the purposes of sex trafficking the victim on multiple weekends in October and November 2018. While in Chicago, Euring supplied marijuana and other drugs to the minor victim while engaging in commercial sex acts. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa

The Bettendorf Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District

of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative, which

was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and

prosecutions, community action and public awareness to reduce the incidence of sexual

exploitation of children.

Anyone with knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.