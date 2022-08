A 24-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced for firearm charges.

Brent Stephen Gladwin was sentenced on Wednesday to 36 months in prison for three counts of false statement during purchase of a firearm. Following his term of imprisonment, Gladwin was ordered to serve three years of

supervised release.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office learned through an interview that Gladwin was a well-known straw purchaser in the Quad Cities who would obtain a firearm for anyone in exchange for payment of $100, according to a news release.

During an unrelated investigation, Bettendorf Police located a firearm that Gladwin had purchased in possession of another person. That person reported having acquired several firearms through Gladwin, three of which had been recovered by law enforcement.

Gladwin purchased at least 10 firearms between January 2020 and October 2021. the release says. For each firearm purchase, Gladwin filled out a firearm purchase form and claimed to be the actual buyer of the firearm and denied being an unlawful user of controlled substances, both statements Gladwin knew to be false, the release says.

Gladwin pleaded guilty on Feb. 28, 2022.

U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.