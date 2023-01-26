A 39-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to federal prison for production of child pornography, a news release says.

Juan Dontae Shelton was sentenced on Monday to 27 1/2 years for production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and felon in possession of a firearm. Shelton was found guilty of these offenses after jury trials on Aug. 8 and 15.

Juan Shelton (contributed photo)

After his prison term, he has been ordered to serve a seven-year term of supervised release, according to the release.

According to trial testimony, multiple witness identified Shelton’s vehicle as involved in a June 1, 2021, hit-and-run crash in Davenport. One witness told law enforcement that Shelton was arguing with passengers in the car when he got out and retrieved a rifle and body armor from

the trunk. Shelton then got back into the vehicle and left the scene.

Officers soon found Shelton’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers searched the vehicle and found three firearms, one of which was stolen, and methamphetamine and marijuana, all belonging to Shelton. His fingerprints were found on the rifle and on the magazine of one of the other firearms.

Upon further investigation, Shelton was found to be in possession of multiple child pornography videos on his phone in which he had recorded himself and a minor victim engaged in sexual acts, according to the release.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport, Iowa Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau investigated the case.

