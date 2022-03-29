After a jury earlier convicted him of attempted murder, a 41-year-old Davenport man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Tuesday in Scott County Court.

Vincent Brocato was arrested in connection with the serious injury of a woman on Feb. 17, 2021, court documents say. In September, 2021, a jury returned a verdict of guilty on a charge of attempt to commit murder and also a charge of domestic abuse using a dangerous weapon.

He had “shared a common household” wit the victim where the incident happened, court documents say.

Brocato appeared with his attorney Tuesday in Scott County Court, where Judge Patrick A. McElyea pronounced his sentence.

“I can’t think of, outside of (the victim) passing away, a worse scenario,” McElyea said. “This encompasses two of the biggest issues we have in our community right now: gun violence and domestic violence.”

He said the incident was “incredibly heinous” before he sentenced Brocato to up to 25 years on the attempted-murder charge and two years on the domestic abuse charge. The sentences will run consecutively – that is, one after the other, as opposed to concurrently, or at the same time.

“There is no reason for it other than just plain meanness, and anger,” said Scott County State’s Attorney Mike Walton, prosecutor.

The victim’s mother was in the courtroom, and Brocato spoke briefly about her before he was led from the courtroom, saying “She’s gone through hell the last four years” and said he hopes the sentence gives her closure.

Brocato will get credit for his time in jail and has the right to appeal, the judge said.

Feb. 17, 2021: “Something’s wrong.”

During a trial, Davenport Police Officer Jonathon Douglas discussed body-camera video showing an agitated and often rambling Brocato, who talked with Douglas in the Davenport Police Department lobby shortly before 4 a.m. Feb. 17, 2021.

Vincent Brocato (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

“Something’s wrong,” he repeatedly told Douglas. “I’m telling you, something’s wrong.”

“Help me understand, man,” said Douglas, who continually offered Brocato help. Douglas eventually escorted Brocato to go to a house on the 1400 block of Main Street with another officer.

The lengthy trial involved many witnesses, including the victim’s mother, who tearfully testified that the life of her seriously injured daughter will never be the same She said her daughter now is paralyzed on her right side, cannot walk or speak, and can only shake her head “yes” and “no” to answer questions.

The incident scene

Shortly after 3 a.m. Feb. 17, Davenport police responded to the 1400 block of Main Street to check on someone’s welfare and found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.

She was treated at the scene, transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus by Medic Ambulance Service and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The defendant “did unlawfully and intentionally attempt to cause the death of the victim by shooting the victim, causing life-threatening injuries,” the arrest affidavit says.