A 48-year-old Muscatine man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for breaking into a Walcott storage facility.

Other charges were dropped after James Chelf earlier pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, according to court documents.

Police say he broke into T&C Storage, 305 Walcott Road, Walcott, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sept. 30, 2020, arrest affidavits say.

According to arrest affidavits, Chelf entered the storage facility property after hours, cut the locks off of several storage units not rented by him and stole contents from within the units, affidavits say.

During the burglary, Chelf caused more than $1,500 damage to the property, affidavits say.

Police say he arrived at the facility with accomplices. Chelf “located a Ford F150 Platinum edition within a storage unit that he had illegally entered and took possession of the truck. The value of this truck is over $10,000,” affidavits say.

Court documents say Chelf, who was sentenced in Scott County Court, will be transported to Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville into the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections.