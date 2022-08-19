A Davenport man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for a firearm charge.

Davantres Deshaun Moore, 35, was sentenced August 18 to 96 months in prison on a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm. Following his prison term, Moore was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Moore was arrested in possession of a loaded firearm, in violation of a no contact order. Moore has previous convictions for assault and domestic abuse assault, no contact order violations, stalking in violation of a protective order and attempted burglary second degree.

This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which unites law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make neighborhoods safer.