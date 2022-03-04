A 47-year-old Clinton man was sentenced on Wednesday to 262 months – or nearly 22 years – in federal prison.

Eric Lee Coleman was sentenced to two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Coleman was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term and immediately pay a $200 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund, a press release says.

According to court documents, Coleman sold various amounts of methamphetamine to a confidential source on two occasions in an undercover operation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the release says.

On Sept. 20, 2021, Coleman pleaded guilty to the charges. U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.