A former Moline man was sentenced to federal prison Monday on a gun-related charge, according to a news release from the U. S. State’s Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Iowa.

Marshall Eugene Popp, 31, was sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. After his imprisonment, Popp was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

Popp also was assessed a $100 special assessment fee payable to the Crime Victims’ Fund, the release says.

According to court documents, the investigation on Popp began when the Davenport Police Department received information that resulted in a search warrant for Popp’s Davenport residence. Officers found a loaded .22 caliber pistol during the search, and Popp admitted it was his.

On Nov. 1, 2021, Popp pleaded guilty to the charge, the release says.

U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.