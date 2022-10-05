A 50-year-old Bettendorf man was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in his brother’s death in 2020.

Todd Laing earlier pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury. When he first was arrested, he faced a charge of attempted murder, according to court records.

Laing was convicted and sentenced Wednesday. “The Court determines that the following sentence will provide the maximum opportunity for rehabilitation of Defendant and will provide the maximum protection of the community from further offenses by Defendant. This sentence also provides for specific and general deterrence,” court records say.

Court records also say “Sentence also takes in to account the wishes of the victim’s family.”

The incident

Laing was a suspect in an incident at 4 p.m. Nov. 21, 2020, on the 1100 block of 14th Street, Bettendorf, the arrest affidavit says.

The affidavit says Laing placed his hands over his brother’s mouth, expecting to cause his death. “His actions did in fact” cause his brother’s death, the affidavit says.

A family member saw Laing’s actions, and Laing “admitted to doing such act to various witnesses after the fact,” according to the affidavit.