A Davenport man was tracked by a K9 unit and arrested for burglary and traffic offenses.

A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Morrison on December 8 at approximately 8:10 a.m., when the vehicle fled the area. According to a report, deputies lost sight of the vehicle for a few minutes before locating it again, but the vehicle fled again across farm fields before driving into a wooded. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the timber unoccupied.

A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit was already on scene and began tracking the suspect. Deputies used thermal imaging and saw a heat signature believed to be the suspect. The K9 Unit and multiple law enforcement personnel took the suspect, Jacob Austin, 36, of Davenport, into custody. Austin was transported to the Whiteside County Jail and charged with burglary and traffic offenses.

Jacob Austin (photo: Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office)

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Illinois State Police, Prophetstown Police Department and Erie Police Department.