A 20-year-old Davenport man convicted for the March slaying of a 16-year-old boy will appeal his prison sentence.

In a July jury trial, Malachi Vanderpool was found guilty of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, court records say.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Vanderpool to up to 50 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge, and up to five for the charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He will serve the sentences one after the other and must serve 70% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to court records.

A document filed Friday in Scott County Court says Vanderpool plans to appeal to the Supreme Court of Iowa.

The incident on March 18

In arrest affidavits, police say Vanderpool shot, stabbed, and killed a 16-year-old on March 18.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive in Davenport for a report of gunfire, arrest affidavits say.

Vanderpool drove to that area to find the victim, approached him and “willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation” stabbed the victim, and then used a firearm to shoot him, affidavits say.

The victim died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting and stabbing incident, which was recorded on surveillance video, affidavits say.

Affidavits say Vanderpool had a gun used to shoot the victim, whom police later identified as 16-year-old Tylan Sanders. Shell casings were located at the scene.

Vanderpool has previous felony convictions for criminal gang participation (2017) and control of a firearm by a felon (2020,) according to affidavits.

“The Court makes no recommendation as to when the defendant shall be released from incarceration, leaving it to the Department of Corrections to determine based on their progress at the institution,” court records say.

According to court records, Vanderpool also was ordered to pay victim restitution in the amount of $150,000 to the heirs of Tylan Sanders.