Moline Police Department invites the public to congratulate Lt. Andrew Raya on graduating Thursday, June 9, from the FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Raya is a lifelong Moline resident, graduating from Moline-Coal Valley School District and Western Illinois University.

FBI National Academy Session 282 graduated Thursday with 254 law enforcement officers, a news release says.

The 282nd session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 37 countries, four military organizations, and nine federal and civilian agencies.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony. Class spokesperson Jimmy Johnson of the Amarillo Police Department (Amarillo, Texas) represented the graduating officers.FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields.

Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered. A total of 53,435 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.

The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.