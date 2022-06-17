The Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG) Civil Rights Forum has organized weekly Racial Equality Now! rallies each Saturday since June 13, 2020.

The group invites the public to join as they celebrate the second anniversary of this event on June 18 – and every Saturday – from noon-12:30 pm. at the southwest corner of John Deere Road and 16th Street in Moline, a news release says.

Shortly after the death of George Floyd, Civil Rights Forum and PACG Board member Caryn Unsicker organized a local rally to show support for the quest for racial equality in the country. Knowing the national and local press coverage and rallies would soon dissipate, she decided to hold ongoing weekly rallies at one of the busiest intersections in the Quad Cities.

Two years later, friends and fellow PACG members still gather each week, holding signs with messages such as “Black Lives Matter,” “No Hate in Our State,” “Honk for Racial Justice,” and “Let’s Talk.” The only exceptions have been weather-related – when temperatures are below 20 degrees, or if there are blizzard conditions, thunderstorms or driving rain. The half-hour rallies will continue into the indefinite future, the release says.

Unsicker is encouraged by the number of people of all races who drive by and honk in support. “It tells me that people are still willing to have the conversation and that they realize there is racial inequity in our culture. Acknowledging the problem is the first step for healing to begin,” she said in the release.

PACG empowers people to take action for positive change and social justice by coordinating a network of community forums and events aimed at educating and engaging citizens to work for the common good of all. Its core values are social justice, empowerment, diversity, sustainability and community. ​​​

For more information, visit the Progressive Action for the Common Good website or contact PACG at QCProgressiveAction@gmail.com.