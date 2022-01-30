A 38-year-old Colona man is being held in Henry County Jail after police named him as a suspect in the battery of a 14-month-old child, who was reported to be in critical condition.

On Thursday, Moline Police notified Colona Police about an aggravated battery to a child that had occurred in Colona, according to a news release from Colona Police Chief Mike Swemline.

Moline initially took the report, believing the incident had occurred within the City of Moline, the release says.

Colona’s investigator met with Moline Police investigators at the Moline Police Department. After both agencies conducted interviews, Rahsaan Strawder was charged with aggravated battery to a child.

A search warrant was obtained for a Colona residence. An Illinois State Police Crime Scene team arrived, and processed the home for evidence. The child was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Ill., with complications, and was reported to be in critical condition, according to the release.

On Friday, a formal charge of aggravated battery to a child was filed in Henry County. Strawder, who is in Henry County Jail, also has a parole hold in addition to the Henry County charge, the release says.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 7 in Henry County Court, court documents say.

Colona Police would like to thank the Moline Police Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Island Children Advocacy Center, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, the release says.