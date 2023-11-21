A 38-year-old LeClaire man and a 34-year-old Davenport woman each face a felony charge after a violent incident Monday night in Davenport, according to court records.

Jerry Allbee III, of LeClaire, and Ashlea Knepp, of Davenport, each face a charge of willful injury – causing bodily injury, court records show.

Jerry Allbee III (L) and Ashlea Knepp (Scott County Jail)

Stomping incident

About 8:45 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the 400 block of Brown Street for a disturbance. Officers found Knepp, Allbee, and another person at the scene.

Police allege Knepp had a black phone charger that was about two feet long. Police also allege Allbee “did throw the victim to the ground” with the help of Knepp.

“Once on the ground (Allbee) did stomp on the victim’s face with his foot,” police allege in affidavits. “The victim suffered multiple injuries to his face consistent with having been stomped on.”

“The victim’s nose appeared to be broken, (and) he had a large contusion on his left forehead, along with multiple lacerations to the face,” police allege in affidavits.

Police allege in affidavits that “The victim also had marks on his neck consistent with having a thin rope-like item wrapped around it. The victim claims (Knepp) wrapped a phone charging cable around his neck.”

The victim had red marks on his neck that resembled an object the size of a phone charger, police allege in affidavits

Medical personnel on the scene thought that the victim possibly had a concussion from his injuries, according to affidavits.

Allbee is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, where Knepp is being held on a $50,00 cash-only bond. They are set to appear in Scott County Court on Nov. 29.