A 20-year-old Rock Island woman accused of killing a teenage girl was found guilty of lesser charges on Wednesday.

Jimena Jinez appeared Wednesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. She waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder. A second charge of mob action was dismissed.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered. A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 6, 2023, in Rock Island County Court. Appeal rights were given.

Earlier, Jinez had pleaded not guilty.

First-degree murder, a Class M felony, carries a sentence of 20 years to life in Illinois.

The incident

Lyric D. Stewart, 14, of Rock Island, was stabbed to death Dec. 30, 2020, during a fight in the 1200 block of 11th Street, police say.

Jimena Jinez, then 18, also of Rock Island, was arrested in the early morning of Dec. 31, 2020, and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death. She has been held in Rock Island County Jail on $1.5 million cash-only bond, according to court records.

Police said Jinez was called to a house by two younger sisters who went there to purchase marijuana. When they arrived, Lyric was there. Police said Lyric and the sisters, who are both minors, previously had issues with one another. Investigators said those in the home were encouraging a fist fight between the sisters and Lyric. That is when they called Jinez, police say.

When Jinez arrived, she and Lyric started fighting. The fight was recorded on cell phones by witnesses there, according to police.

The fight escalated, and Jinez fatally stabbed Lyric once in the chest. She died the next day from the injury at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, police say.

