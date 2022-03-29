A 32-year-old Rock Island woman faces charges in connection with the abused of a child.

Thin Ni Lah is being held on $50,000 in Rock Island County Jail, Local 4 News has learned.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday on the 1300 block of 4 1/2 Street, officers responded after a witness reported seeing a woman treating a child “in an abusive manner,” police said.

When officers arrived, they saw visible injuries on the child, who was transported to UnityPoint – Trinity for examination and treatment.

“The child had injuries consistent with abuse,” police told Local 4 News.

The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children & Family Services. Thin faces charges a felony charge of aggravated battery of child younger than 13 and a misdemeanor charge of cause circumstance/endangerment of a child.

She is set to appear March 31 in Rock Island County Court, court records say.