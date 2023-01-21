A 36-year-old Davenport woman faces fraud charges, according to a news release from the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

Kathryn Hosmer faces five counts of insurance fraud – presenting false information (Class D felony) and one count of forgery (aggravated misdemeanor) after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

Kathryn Hosmer (photo courtesy of Muscatine County Jail)

The charges against Hosmer stem from an investigation that began in October of 2022, the release says. According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, Hosmer provided fraudulent documents to an insurer in connection with an insurance claim.

On Jan. 15, Hosmer was arrested in Muscatine and booked into the Muscatine County Jail. Hosmer posted a $25,000 bond and was released.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556, the release says.