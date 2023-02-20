A Milan man was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

On April 7, 2022, the Milan Police Department arrested David Drawyer, 42, on three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, but the charges were dismissed due to superseding charges filed. The new charges were 11 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four counts of child pornography, with a $1,000,000 cash bond. The new charges are all Class X felonies that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of six to 60 years in prison.

David Drawyer (photo: Milan Police Department)

On February 15, 2023, Drawyer was convicted of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Milan Police Department was assisted by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Moline Police Department’s Forensics Unit and the Illinois State Police in the criminal prosecution of the case.