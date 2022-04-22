Justin W. Collins, 42, of Galva, was sentenced Monday to 15 years for possession of ice methamphetamine with intent to distribute, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to a news release.

In addition, Collins was sentenced to 30 months in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release at the time of this offense to be served concurrently.

The government presented evidence that on June 29, 2020, Collins purchased methamphetamine in the Peoria, Illinois, area and then drove directly to the Walmart in Kewanee, Illinois, and entered the store. Kewanee Police requested their K-9 unit respond to the Walmart, and upon arrival, the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics during a free air sniff of Collins’ truck.

During a subsequent search, officers discovered a black glove containing ice methamphetamine hidden in the engine compartment of the truck. The methamphetamine was analyzed by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s North Central Laboratory and determined to be 83.3 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine. Evidence also revealed Collins was planning to distribute the methamphetamine to others after he purchased it, the release says.

Also at the hearing, U.S. District Judge Joe B. McDade noted that at the time of this offense in June 2020, Collins already was serving a term of supervised release for a prior federal methamphetamine trafficking offense from 2010. The government presented evidence that, after Collins’ arrest in this case, law enforcement discovered Collins and another person on federal supervised release were trying to evade drug testing even though they had continued to use narcotics while on supervision.

McDade recommended Collins receive drug treatment while in the Bureau of Prisons, noting that his prior treatment efforts were not effective.

Collins was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in December 2021. He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his indictment.

The statutory penalties for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute are a minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment and not less than five years of supervised release. Because Collins had a prior qualifying conviction, he faced not less than 15 years to life imprisonment, and not less than 10 years of supervised release upon completion of his imprisonment.

“Thanks to the collaborative efforts of all law enforcement involved, we were able to stop yet another drug dealer from distributing this poison into our rural communities,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine G. Legge. “Methamphetamine is highly addictive and destructive to families in our communities, both to the dealer, like Collins, and every user he sold to and their families, employers, and towns alike. This sentence should serve as a message that if you get into the large-scale business of trafficking drugs, you will be held accountable.”

The investigation was a joint effort between the Blackhawk Area Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Peoria, Pekin, and Kewanee Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Legge represented the government in the prosecution, with assistance of the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The case against Collins is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF)’s National Methamphetamine Strategic Initiative, spearheaded locally out of the Pekin Police Department. The primary goal of this initiative is to address methamphetamine trafficking and its attendant consequences by using a coordinated, multi-agency approach targeting the highest levels of drug trafficking leadership.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found here.