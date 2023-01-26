A 37-year-old Burlington man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to a news release.
Shawn Henry Lewis allegedly possessed more than 380 grams of cocaine and 2,200 grams of
marijuana with intent to distribute them. Lewis has multiple prior felony convictions related to
drug trafficking offenses. After his prison term, Lewis will have to serve seven years of
supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system, the release says.
United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the
announcement. This case was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Burlington
Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Henry
County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Drug Enforcement
Administration.