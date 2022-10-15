A 40-year-old Clinton man has been sentenced to serve up to 20 years in prison for stabbing two other men in 2021.

Jacob Seitz appeared with his attorney Thursday in Clinton County Court, where a judge sentenced him to up to 10 years each on two charges of willful injury causing serious injury, court records say.

Jacob Seitz (photo from Clinton County Jail inmate listing.)

According to court records, the sentences will be served consecutively – one after the other. Earlier, he had pleaded guilty to both charges, and other charges were dismissed.

The incident timeline

About 7:10 a.m. Aug. 6, 2021, Clinton Police were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of 4th Avenue North for a report of an assault, arrest affidavits say.

Officers found a man with serious stab wounds who told officers another man also was injured. Police found the other man severely injured from stab wounds and lying on a couch. “Officers also noted a large amount of blood throughout the residence,” according to affidavits.

At 7:30 a.m., Clinton County Communication received a call from a woman who said Seitz, whom she did not know personally, had come into her house through the basement. She said he ran down 3rd Avenue North between houses.

The woman said Seitz left his shoes, a backpack and some clothing in the area, and police found the items.

According to affidavits, at 8:30 a.m. officers found Seitz, who was not wearing shoes, hiding in an overgrown area near the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. He had dried blood on his hands, dried blood on the right side of his head and dried blood on his legs.

A victim identified Seitz, affidavits say.