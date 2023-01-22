Kewanee Police have announced gun- and drug-related arrests after an investigation into a shooting incident Thursday on the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee, according to a news release shared on the Kewanee Police Facebook page.

Five people were arrested for various weapons and drug offenses during the course of the investigation. Eight guns were seized in addition to several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash, and a vehicle, the release says.

(photos courtesy of Kewanee Police)

Detectives were able to identify several persons of interest in the Grace Avenue shooting investigation. After gathering statements, physical evidence, and digital evidence, officers were able to obtain a search warrant for a residence on the 500 block of Park Avenue in Kewanee.

Because of weapon involvement, the Henry County Special Operations Squad was activated to execute the warrant. The residence is near Irving School and Visitation Catholic School.

Kewanee Police made contact with officials from both schools before the execution of the warrant to have a lock down of those campuses initiated out of precaution. The two schools were on lock down for about 10 minutes during the execution of the search warrant. After entry was made and the suspect secured, Kewanee Police advised school officials they could lift the lock down order, according to the release.

According to the release, Justin K. Stanley, 18, of Kewanee, was located inside a residence and placed under arrest. During the search of the residence, officers allege they found four handguns, a full length shotgun, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a 7.62 rifle, about 350 rounds of ammunition, multiple firearm magazines, 9.7 grams of suspected meth, 1.2 grams of suspected heroin, 104.7 grams of suspected cannabis, packaging material, digital scales, heat sealer for drug packaging, police scanners, and a surveillance system for the residence. When entry was made, a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine containing 27 rounds of ammunition was observed on a chair with Stanley’s cell phone where meth was being packaged.

All of the items of contraband were seized as evidence and transported to the Kewanee Police Department for processing. All of the firearms will be sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for further testing.

During the search of the residence, patrol officers observed a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu circling the area. A traffic stop was initiated with the car on the 300 block of South Cottage Street. Four people were inside.

The front-seat passenger of the vehicle was identified as Danny H. Stanley, 38, of Kewanee, who is Justin Stanley’s father, the release says. A search of Danny Stanley’s person revealed that he had a loaded extended handgun magazine in his pocket with about 27 rounds. After officers had him step out of the car, they allege he was sitting on top of a loaded 380 semiautomatic handgun.

Danny Stanley was placed under arrest for the weapons and also 2.7 grams of suspected meth in the vehicle. Officers also seized $2,146 in cash that was on his person.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Sara L. Brimhall, 31, of Kewanee. She was arrested for possession of heroin, a Class 4 Felony; driving with a suspended license; and failure to wear a seat belt. She was given a notice to appear for her charges and released with a court date of March 13 in Henry County Court, the release says.

A backseat passenger, Daphne F. King, 21, of Galva, Illinois, was arrested for a valid Stark County warrant. She was transported to the custody of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. The fourth passenger was released from the scene with no charges.

(photo courtesy of Kewanee Police)

About 4:30 p.m., officers found Andrew R. Luce, 35, walking in the 300 block of West 1st Street in Kewanee. Luce was identified as another person of interest in the Grace Avenue shooting. He also faced charges of delivery of methamphetamine from September of 2022, according to the release.

Luce was placed under arrest and transported to the Kewanee Police Department. He was eventually transported to the Henry County Jail for drug charges. Justin Stanley and Danny Stanley also were transported to the Henry County Jail for weapon and drug charges.

On Friday, the Henry County State’s Attorney filed 13 formal charges against Justin Stanley. His bond was set at $175,000 and his preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 30 in Henry County Court. Charges include:

Armed violence (Class X Felony)

Aggravated unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (Class X Felony)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school (Class X Felony)

Unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (Class 1 Felony)

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class 2 Felony)

Unlawful possession of weapon (Class 3 Felony)

Unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 4 Felony)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 Felony)

Five counts of unlawful possession of firearm without a valid FOID card (Class A Misdemeanor)

Danny Stanley’s bond was set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is also set for Jan. 30 in Henry County Court. Charges include:

Armed violence (Class X Felony)

Unlawful possession of a weapon within 1000 feet of a public park (Class 3 Felony)

Possession of a weapon within 1000 feet of a school (Class 3 Felony)

Possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 3 Felony)

Possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams (Class 3 Felony)

After further investigation and the discovery of new evidence, an additional charge was added late Friday night to Luce’s charges for the shooting that took place on South Grace Avenue. Additional bond will be officially determined by the court on Monday. Luce is being held on a no-bond warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections, the release says.

The four formal charges for Luce include:

Aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class X Felony)

Reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4 Felony)

Delivery of methamphetamine less than 5 grams (Class 2 Felony)

Possession of methamphetamine (Class 3 Felony)

The release says the investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing. Kewanee Police have not ruled out additional charges or arrests that could take place in the future.

“The Kewanee Police Department and the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office will continue to aggressively investigate, deter, and prosecute violent gun crime in the Kewanee area as this type of violent behavior cannot be tolerated within our local communities,” the release says.

Police ask anyone with additional information related to the investigation to contact Kewanee Police at 309-853-1911.

The incident

On Thursday, about 5:14 a.m., Kewanee Police were dispatched to the area of Willow Street and South Grace Avenue for a report of gunfire. Officers did not locate any suspects in the area upon arrival. The preliminary investigation confirmed that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence on the 100 block of South Grace Avenue. Patrol officers, crime scene technicians, and detectives then began a thorough investigation at the location, according to a news release.

Crime scene technicians were able to determine that at least 13 shots were fired at the residence, where two people were inside. Neither was struck by any bullets in what police allege was the targeted residence. The spent shell casings, fired rounds, and other items were photographed and collected as evidence.

Officers conducted a canvass of the area to identify potential witnesses and surveillance footage during the time of the incident. Witnesses reported seeing a suspect in a hooded sweatshirt run from the scene.