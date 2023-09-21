A 29-year-old Peoria man was in custody late Thursday in Scott County Jail after the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (MEG) and Davenport Police concluded an investigation with the arrest of an armed felon, a news release says.

Darius Maclin (Scott County Jail)

Darius J. Maclin faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, interference of official acts with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the release and court records.

Davenport Police assisted QC MEG with an ongoing crystal methamphetamine investigation involving Maclin, the release says. He was being held without bond pending an appearance before a judge in Scott County Court.

QCMEG, a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement agency that serves to get narcotics off the streets, is working alongside several departments within the Quad City area to help reduce violent crime in accordance with its Community Anti-Violence Initiative. For more information, visit here.