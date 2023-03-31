A Davenport man was sentenced to federal prison for firearms charges.

Ki-Jana Kolajuan Ivey, 25, was sentenced March 29 to 84 months in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms and 12 months for violating the terms of his federal supervised release. According to court documents, Ivey was the front seat passenger during an April 2022 traffic stop, and officers found a gun under the seat where Ivey was sitting. Pursuant to a search warrant of Ivey’s phone, officers found videos and photographs of Ivey in possession of other firearms preceding the traffic stop. During an interview, Ivey admitted to possessing the firearms in photos on his phone.

Previously, Ivey was convicted as a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. At the time of the traffic stop, Ivey was serving that supervised release. As a result, Ivey’s supervised released was revoked, and he was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison, consecutive to the 84-month sentence. Following his prison term, Ivey was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Bettendorf Police Department investigated the case.