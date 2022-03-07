After the deadly shooting that broke out last Friday across the street from Hamilton Elementary School, school administration wants to provide students with access to mental health resources to cope with any residual anxieties.

Hamilton Elementary School had an extra counselor and a therapy dog on site Monday. Moline police officers were also present to provide parents, staff, and students with an extra layer of comfort.

“We talked about how police will do their work to keep the building safe. We’re gonna do our work and keep students safe ⁠— make sure they understand school is safe.” Hamilton Elementary School’s principal Lynsy Oswald said.

Local 4 News spoke with a family therapist in the Quad Cities who discussed common ways kids react to trauma and how parents can make recovery as manageable as possible.

“Be sure you’re validating,” Dr. Derek Ball said. “You’re making space for the kid to express the emotion, say ‘I understand that is scary if you’re scared you can always talk to me,'” Ball said.

School administration gave teachers a survey to evaluate classroom behavior throughout the day and offer their perspectives on how students’ mental health resources should be allocated the rest of the week.

“We’re just taking it day by day,” Oswald said.