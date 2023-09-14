Scott County Judge Henry Latham is scheduled to give his decision in the Henry Dinkins murder trial Friday morning, September 15.

Dinkins is accused of the murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. He chose a bench trial over having a jury decided his fate. Dinkins also wrote a letter to the judge accusing the prosecution of not sharing all of the evidence, in order to fit their narrative.

Local 4’s Linda Cook has covered the entire trial and will be checking in to review key points in the case, and we will carry tomorrow’s verdict on Local 4. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:05 a.m.